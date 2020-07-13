Hall has impressed manager Ron Roenicke in camp and is a candidate for a multi-inning "bulk guy" role this year, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Anyone with a bulk role could be worthy of deep-league consideration this year, especially early in the season, when those pitchers will be eligible for wins while starters on limited workloads may not pitch long enough to pick any up. Of course, Hall will have to pitch well in that role to be genuinely interesting. He's failed to do so in his first 31.1 big-league innings, as he struggled to a 9.48 ERA and a 2.07 WHIP.