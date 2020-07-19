Hall allowed two singles and a walk over four scoreless innings in Saturday's intrasquad game, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Hall, who is making a bid to be a starter or multi-inning reliever, was impressive against a lineup that featured Andrew Benintendi, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts, retiring 10 of the final 11 batters he faced. "He's certainly in the mix," manager Ron Roenicke said. "That's four good innings. He's got the good curveball that everybody knows, but he's got a nice changeup -- he got J.D. out in his last at-bat on a changeup -- and he throws his fastball, when he gets it in, it's got a little cut to it." The Red Sox are still evaluating the fifth slot in the rotation, including whether to go with a traditional starter or an opener with bulk-inning relievers.