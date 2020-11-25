Hall accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Pawtucket after clearing waivers Wednesday.
One of 16 pitchers who made a start for the Red Sox during the 60-game 2020 slate, Hall failed to earn a permanent stay in what was arguably baseball's worst rotation. He showed no form of command or control across his four appearances, walking 10 and giving up 17 hits (including two home runs) across 8.2 innings. If Hall sticks around with the organization through the end of spring training, he could fill a spot in Pawtucket's rotation.