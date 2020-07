Hall (0-1) took the loss Tuesday as the Red Sox fell 8-3 to the Mets, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks over 2.2 innings. He struck out three.

The former Tiger only lasted 51 pitches (32 strikes) and dug an early hole the Boston offense couldn't climb out of. Hall's spot in the rotation is by no means secure, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him swapped off the 30-man roster in favor of one of the team's other fringe starting candidates.