Red Sox's Matt Hall: Moved to minors
Hall was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Hall was fighting for Boston's final rotation spot but ultimately came up short after struggling across three appearances before spring training was suspended. The southpaw, who posted a 7.71 ERA across 23.1 innings with the Tigers in 2019, will serve as pitching depth in the minors.
