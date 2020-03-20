Red Sox's Matt Hall: Part of depth starter mix
Hall is one of the names being considered as Boston's fifth starter, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. He's allowed four runs on six hits and four walks while striking out three over three innings.
As someone still with the major league training camp roster, Hall's name is included as a possible fill-in for the injured Chris Sale (elbow), but he's a long shot. The left-hander, who was acquired from Detroit during the offseason, was a starter in the low levels of the minors, but the Tigers started preparing him for a swing role once he reached the upper levels. That suggests he doesn't have the pitch mix to be a starter. He relied on a low-wattage four-seamer (90.5 MPH) and a high-spin curveball during his MLB stint for the Tigers in 2019, all in relief. All of his spring appearances with Boston have been out of the bullpen.
