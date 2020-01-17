Red Sox's Matt Hall: Shipped to Boston
Hall was traded to the Red Sox from the Tigers on Friday in exchange for minor-league catcher Jhon Nunez.
The 26-year-old was designated for assignment by Detroit earlier this week, and he'll end up making his way to Boston rather than being exposed to the waiver wire. Hall struggled with a 7.71 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 27:15 K:BB over 23.1 innings during 2019, so he'll likely require a strong showing in spring training in order to make the Opening Day roster.
