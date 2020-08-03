Hall allowed five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out a pair in two innings in a no-decision versus the Yankees on Sunday.

Hall worked behind an opener, Austin Brice, in the contest. It didn't go as intended for Hall, who yielded a three-run homer to Aaron Judge in the second inning and a pair of RBI doubles to Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela in the third. Hall hasn't pitched deeper than the third inning in either of his appearances this year, and the results have not been good. He's scheduled to face the Blue Jays on Saturday.