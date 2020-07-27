site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Matt Hall: Will start Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hall is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Mets.
Hall will be used as the fifth starter this time through the rotation, but Ian Browne of MLB.com said it's likely Boston will not have a set fifth starter early in the season.
