Strahm (1-1) allowed two runs on two hits over a third of an inning and was tagged with Monday's loss against Toronto.

In a slightly surprising move, acting manager Will Venable had Strahm enter the eighth inning after starter Nathan Eovaldi cruised through seven innings on just 72 pitches. The lefty reliever got the first out before giving up a single and bunt that was ruled a single after first baseman Bobby Dalbec couldn't squeeze the ball in his glove. Two batters later, Bo Bichette delivered a game-clinching grand slam off Tyler Danish.