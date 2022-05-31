Strahm was cleared to rejoin the Red Sox on Tuesday, but he wasn't activated from the COVID-19-related injured list prior to the team's series opener with the Reds, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.

Strahm was placed on the COVID-19 IL on Monday, but his presence in the clubhouse a day later suggests he was deactivated as a precaution and never actually contracted the virus. The 30-year-old lefty has handled a more important role out of the bullpen than expected this season, so the Red Sox are unlikely to delay activating more than another day or two if there aren't any concerns about his health.