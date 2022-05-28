Strahm (2-2) took the loss after blowing a save during Friday's 12-8 defeat against Baltimore. He gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits with one strikeout and zero walks in one-third of an inning.

Strahm entered with two outs during the eighth inning and was charged with blown save after giving up an unearned run on a double, a single and an error. The lefty returned for the ninth and was pulled after allowing three singles to open the frame, all of which came around to score. Strahm entered with a 1.88 ERA for the season and hadn't allowed a run since April 25, but the poor performance ballooned his ERA up to 3.68.