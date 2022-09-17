Strahm walked one batter and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn a save over the Royals on Friday.

Strahm worked around a two-out walk to finish off the 2-1 victory. He picked up his fourth save of the year and first since June 8. He'd blown three straight save chances since that last conversion despite posting a 2.57 ERA over his previous 22 appearances. While Strahm worked the ninth inning, Garrett Whitlock pitched in the eighth and both Matt Barnes and John Schreiber got the night off.

