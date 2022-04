Strahm (1-0) allowed a run on a hit and no walks while striking out one in 1.1 innings to earn the win in Sunday's matchup against Minnesota.

Strahm entered Sunday's game in the top of the sixth inning and picked up his first win since 2018 by tossing 1.1 scoreless frames. The southpaw earned a hold in last weekend's win over the Yankees and hasn't allowed a run in 4.2 innings this year, but he has plenty of competition for high-leverage work in Boston's bullpen.