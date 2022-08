Strahm (wrist) expects to be reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Friday's series opener against the Orioles, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Strahm has been sidelined for just over a month due to a bruised left wrist, but he made a rehab appearance at Triple-A Worcester on Thursday and struck out one in a scoreless inning. The southpaw should be in the mix for setup duties once he's officially activated.