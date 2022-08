Strahm (wrist) threw about 30 pitches in live batting practice Sunday and will begin a minor-league rehab assignment this week, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The veteran left-hander landed on the shelf in mid-July with a bruised left wrist after being struck by a line drive, and he's now been cleared for a rehab assignment. Strahm could rejoin the Red Sox by the end of the week if all goes well in the minors.