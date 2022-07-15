Strahm (wrist) has been unable to play catch the last two days and may be placed on the injured list, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. "If he's not able to play catch tomorrow (Friday), I think the smart move is probably to put him on the IL," Boston manager Alex Cora said.

Strahm was hit by a comebacker Tuesday and X-rays came back negative. Cora reports the left-hander is feeling better but not to the point where he can throw or play catch. The Red Sox will need roster spots to accommodate the returns of Nathan Eovaldi (back) and Garrett Whitlock (hip) on Friday, so Strahm's potential placement on the IL could open up one of those spots.