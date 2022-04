Strahm earned a save over the Orioles on Friday. He struck out one batter and walked another.

Strahm took over for Hansel Robles with a runner on second and two outs in the ninth inning. After walking Anthony Santander, he struck out Chris Owings to finish the 3-1 victory. He's now sporting a 3.52 ERA with one save and seven strikeouts through 7.2 innings this season.