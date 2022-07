Strahm was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left wrist contusion Friday, retroactive to July 13.

Strahm exited Tuesday's game against the Rays due to a bruised left wrist and underwent X-rays that came back negative, but he'll still be forced to miss at least two weeks. The southpaw had been feeling better in the last few days, but his return timetable will depend on when he's able to begin a throwing program.