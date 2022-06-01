Strahm (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday.
The 30-year-old landed on the shelf Monday, but his placed on the COVID-19 IL was simply a precaution, allowing him to quickly rejoin the active roster. Strahm is coming off his worst outing of the season, and he was charged with a blown save and a loss Friday after giving up four runs (three earned) over one-third of an inning. That performance doubled the number of runs he's allowed this season, as he's otherwise been a reliable bullpen piece with a 1.88 ERA and 0.70 WHIP to go along with four holds and one save. Matt Barnes (shoulder) and Hansel Robles (back) have both landed on the injured list within the last week, which could put Strahm in a position to receive more save opportunities.