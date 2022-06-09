Strahm earned a save over the Angels on Wednesday, retiring both batters he faced and notching one strikeout.

The Red Sox entered the bottom of the ninth inning with a 1-0 lead, and they allowed righty John Schreiber to open the frame against right-handed hitter Juan Lagares. Schreiber notched the out before Boston turned to the southpaw Strahm against lefty Brandon Marsh. Strahm retired Marsh on a lineout and followed with a strikeout of Jack Mayfield to secure a save for the second straight day. Boston's closer situation remains hazy, but Strahm appears to be pushing toward the front of line given his excellent results in the team's past two games.