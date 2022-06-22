Strahm gave up a run on one hit while striking out one batter in two-thirds of an inning Tuesday to record his eighth hold of the season in a 5-4 win over the Tigers.

Getting the call to begin the ninth inning with Boston nursing a two-run lead, Strahm saw his cushion evaporate immediately when Jonathan Schoop took him deep for a solo shot. The lefty then got the hook with two outs and right-handed hitters Javier Baez and Miguel Cabrera due up for Detroit, instead watching as John Schreiber pick up his second save of the season. Strahm has stumbled a bit through eight appearances in June, posting a 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB over six innings, but he still has two saves and four holds during that stretch and his high-leverage spot in the Red Sox bullpen appears to be fairly secure.