Lugo received an invitation to major-league spring training Wednesday.
Lugo isn't in the running for an Opening Day roster spot, but he can use this opportunity to showcase his skills to the big-league staff. Selected in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of a high school in Puerto Rico, the 21-year-old infield prospect put up an .830 OPS with 18 home runs and 20 stolen bases in 117 games last season between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland. There's a good amount of long-term fantasy upside in his skill set.