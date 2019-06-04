Red Sox's Matthew Lugo: Goes 69th to Red Sox

The Red Sox have selected Lugo with the No. 69 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Lugo is the top Puerto Rican prospect in this year's draft, and while he is pretty raw relative to the rest of this year's top prep shortstops, he has fantasy-relevant tools to dream on. A wiry 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Lugo already has surprising bat speed and an ability to loft the ball with authority in batting practice. He is also an above-average runner who should be able to stick at shortstop. As he adds strength and refines his approach at the plate, it's possible he could develop into a five-category contributor. However, he will require a lot of patience in dynasty leagues.