Lugo is hitting .313/.371/.563 with five homers, six steals and a 10:30 BB:K across 35 games for High-A Greenville.

Lugo had a tough start to his pro career, as he didn't hit especially well in rookie ball in 2019, lost out on the canceled 2020 season, and didn't really pop in Low-A last season (.702 OPS, 15 steals). This season has been different, though, as the 21-year-old has started hitting the ball with authority. It also doesn't hurt that he's got good baseball genes as Carlos Beltran's nephew. It's time to act on him in deeper dynasty formats.