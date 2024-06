Lugo was promoted to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Brendan Campbell of SoxProspects.com reports.

Lugo will move up a level after producing a .317 average with 24 extra-base hits, including 11 home runs, 35 RBI, 25 runs scored and nine stolen bases over 142 at-bats in 42 games with Double-A this season. The 23-year-old will look to impress with Worcester in order to potentially be called up to the majors down the road.