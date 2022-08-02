Ferguson was traded from San Diego to Boston alongside Eric Hosmer, Corey Rosier and cash considerations Tuesday, with Jay Groome heading the other direction, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Ferguson stole an incredible 51 bases in 64 games for Single-A Lake Elsinore to open the season while hitting a solid .247/.403/.364. He's really struggled since his promotion to High-A Fort Wayne, however, hitting .162/.270/.343 in 27 games while stealing a modest four bases. Speed and defense could eventually get the 2021 fifth-round pick to the majors, but he'll need a significant step forward from his bat for that to happen.