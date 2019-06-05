Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Earns rookie honors for May
Chavis was named the AL Rookie of the Month for May, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Chavis posted a slash line of .248/.331/.457 during the month with 14 runs, seven home runs, 19 RBI and 11 walks. More accurately, Chavis was the rookie of the first three weeks of May, as he cooled off dramatically over the final eight games, hitting just .194 with no extra-base hits. Manager Alex Cora said opposing pitchers are attacking Chavis up in the zone. "There are certain teams that have special fastballs and we faced the last three weekends two of those teams, and you can see where they're going," Cora said of the Yankees and Astros. "Not everybody throws 97 with hop so it's just one of those that they're going to a spot and sometimes you want to get on top of that pitch and you don't. Sometimes it's better off just being disciplined up in the zone and right now he's not." Chavis will get the opportunity to break out of his slump and work on laying off pitches up in the zone, as he will continue to serve as the primary first baseman with Mitch Moreland (back) and Steve Pearce (back) sidelined.
More News
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Delivers two hits in win•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Will be primary first baseman•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Enters for injured Pearce•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Remains out of Friday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Gets breather•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Will remain in lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...