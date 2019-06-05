Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Earns rookie honors for May

Chavis was named the AL Rookie of the Month for May, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Chavis posted a slash line of .248/.331/.457 during the month with 14 runs, seven home runs, 19 RBI and 11 walks. More accurately, Chavis was the rookie of the first three weeks of May, as he cooled off dramatically over the final eight games, hitting just .194 with no extra-base hits. Manager Alex Cora said opposing pitchers are attacking Chavis up in the zone. "There are certain teams that have special fastballs and we faced the last three weekends two of those teams, and you can see where they're going," Cora said of the Yankees and Astros. "Not everybody throws 97 with hop so it's just one of those that they're going to a spot and sometimes you want to get on top of that pitch and you don't. Sometimes it's better off just being disciplined up in the zone and right now he's not." Chavis will get the opportunity to break out of his slump and work on laying off pitches up in the zone, as he will continue to serve as the primary first baseman with Mitch Moreland (back) and Steve Pearce (back) sidelined.