Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Enters for injured Pearce

Chavis entered Friday's game in the second inning after Steve Pearce was removed due to back spasms. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in a 4-1 loss to the Yankees.

Chavis was not in the starting lineup despite the Yankees throwing the left-handed J.A. Happ. He had been serving as Boston's leadoff hitter against left-handers recently. When asked why Chavis was not in the lineup, manager Alex Cora told Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald, "I don't want to tell (Yankees manager Aaron Boone) why he didn't play. Sorry, my bad. Just being honest." With both Pearce and Mitch Moreland dealing with back injuries, expect Chavis to be a regular at first base.