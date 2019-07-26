Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Fills in Thursday, starting Friday
Chavis (back) entered Thursday's game game after starting second baseman Brock Holt was ejected. He went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in a 19-3 win over the Yankees.
Chavis was held out of the lineup Sunday and Monday after experiencing back spasms over the weekend. The last three games, however, were more of a manager's decision, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. Chavis is expected to start at first base Friday and Saturday. "I mean, he's not playing (Thursday) because I want to play Brock," said manager Alex Cora prior to the game. "There's two lefties coming up. Brock is swinging the bat well. Michael will play the next two days. We'll see what happens Sunday. That's why he's not playing (Thursday)." With Mitch Moreland back in the fold, Chavis will start at first base against left-handers and share second base with Holt.
