Chavis (oblique) was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The top prospect in Boston's organization will miss a large chunk of the 2018 season due to a positive test for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone. He has also been battling an oblique injury since late Feburary, which forced the 22-year-old to land on the 7-day minor-league disabled list earlier this week. Upon his return, Chavis will begin his season at Double-A Portland.