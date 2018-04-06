Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Handed 80-game suspension
Chavis (oblique) was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The top prospect in Boston's organization will miss a large chunk of the 2018 season due to a positive test for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone. He has also been battling an oblique injury since late Feburary, which forced the 22-year-old to land on the 7-day minor-league disabled list earlier this week. Upon his return, Chavis will begin his season at Double-A Portland.
More News
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Opens season on MiLB DL•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Reassigned to minors camp•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Working back from oblique injury•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Dealing with oblique injury•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Receives spring invite•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Will play both corners in 2018•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....