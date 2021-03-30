The Red Sox optioned Chavis to their alternate site Tuesday.
Chavis impressed at the plate this spring with an .892 OPS, but the fact that he had two minor-league options remaining likely worked against him in his bid for the Opening Day roster. With the likes of Enrique Hernandez, Marwin Gonzalez and Christian Arroyo all offering the ability to play multiple positions, Chavis' defensive versatility was also less valuable to Boston than it might be to another club.
More News
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Clubs sixth spring homer•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Pushing for roster spot•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Not in consideration for outfield•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Has minor-league options•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Returns to action•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Won't play due to tight back•