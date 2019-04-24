Chavis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-2 loss during the second game of a doubleheader against the Tigers on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old went 0-for-4 in the afternoon tilt but answered with multiple hits, including a homer, during the nightcap. Chavis is 3-for-13 (.231) with two extra-base hits, one RBI and one run in four games this season.