Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Hits in 11 straight
Chavis went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Blue Jays.
Chavis has hit safely in 11 straight games, the longest active streak in the AL, going 16-for-50 (.320) during the run. Manager Alex Cora told Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald that Chavis has stayed in the zone, refusing to chase pitches upstairs or down. "He's made some adjustments but I think it starts with that. Get ready early, see the ball, and not try to do too much. He will swing and miss. We know that. But I think he's been a lot better the last two weeks," said the manager.
