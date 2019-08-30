Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Homers in rehab game
Chavis (shoulder) played in both ends of Triple-A Pawtucket's doubleheader Thursday, going 2-for-9 with a home run and three strikeouts.
Pawtucket was rained out Wednesday, but Chavis made up for the lost at-bats by starting both games in the twin bill. He logged seven innings at second base in the first game and then served as the designated hitter for Game 2. The 24-year-old could head out west and join the team in Anaheim this weekend, though there's a chance he stays put and awaits the team's return home next week.
