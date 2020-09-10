Chavis is not in Thursday's lineup against the Rays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Chavis' playing time situation becomes a little murky, as Yairo Munoz is back from a minor hip injury and Christian Arroyo appears to have taken over as the primary second baseman. As one of the team's prominent young position players, it seems likely he will still be in the lineup somewhat regularly going forward, perhaps moving around between left field, second base and first base. Chavis is hitting .222/.256/.250 with zero home runs and one steal over his last 10 games.