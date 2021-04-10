Chavis was recalled from the alternate training site Saturday.
The 25-year-old will take the roster spot of J.D. Martinez, who was placed on the COVID-19 injured list while experiencing cold symptoms. Chavis should fill a bench role until Martinez is able to rejoin the team.
