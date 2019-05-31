Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Remains out of Friday's lineup

Chavis is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox will keep the same lineup they posted for Thursday's postponed contest versus the Yankees, leaving Chavis on the bench. The 23-year-old is slashing .269/.364/.507 with 10 homers through his first 35 major-league games.

