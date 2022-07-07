Feliz's contract was selected from Triple-A Worcester on Thursday.
Feliz was invited to major-league spring training this year but ultimately began the regular season in Worcester. The right-hander has posted a 3.28 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 24.2 innings over 18 appearances (three starts) in the minors this year and will join Boston's bullpen after right-hander Tyler Danish was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday.
