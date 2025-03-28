Fulmer will begin the season in the rotation at Triple-A Worcester, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Fulmer hasn't been a full-time starting pitcher since 2020 and missed the entire 2024 season following UCL revision surgery. However, he was stretched out during spring training and will represent rotation depth in the minors for the Red Sox.
