The Red Sox selected Fulmer's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

After missing the entire 2024 season while recovering from UCL revision surgery, Fulmer had staged a successful comeback at Triple-A to begin the current campaign. Over 11.2 innings across three appearances (two starts), Fulmer gave up six runs (four earned) on seven hits and six walks while striking out 18 batters. Though he'll be joining the 26-man active roster as a replacement for starter Richard Fitts (pectoral), Fulmer is likely to work out of the Boston bullpen initially as a long-relief option.