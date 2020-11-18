Gettys signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Tuesday.
A second-round pick of the Padres in 2014, Gettys became one of the more intriguing minor-league free agents to reach the open market earlier this month, when he elected free agency. While he didn't see any action in 2020 due to the cancellation of the minor-league season, the 25-year-old was a standout hitter in the previous year, as he slugged 31 home runs and chipped in 14 steals across 551 plate appearances for Triple-A El Paso. Gettys will likely report to Triple-A Pawtucket to begin the 2021 campaign, and he could be near the top of the list for a callup if the big club should require an extra outfielder at any point.