Wacha allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two in five innings. He did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 6-5 loss in Toronto.
Wacha got off to a rough start, allowing three hits and two walks in Toronto's three-run first inning. He allowed three more hits in the third inning, leading to the fourth run against him. The veteran struggled with command Tuesday and needed 90 pitches to complete the five innings. His three walks tied his season-high and were a departure from the excellent control he displayed in his previous six starts, issuing just five free passes in 34.2 innings in that span.
More News
-
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Improves to 6-1•
-
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Sharp in Friday's win•
-
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: No-decision in short outing•
-
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Registers shutout against Angels•
-
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Allows unearned run in loss•
-
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Lasts just 4.1 innings Thursday•