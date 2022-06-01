Wacha (3-1) was charged with the loss Tuesday after he tossed 5.2 innings, giving up an unearned run on three hits while striking three against the Reds.

Wacha got a tough-luck loss in this one, surrendering his only run with two outs in the top of the sixth when Matt Reynolds scored on a throwing error. The 30-year-old was forced out of the contest after the error and fell one out short of his second quality start of the season. Wacha has now allowed two or fewer runs in seven out of eight starts this year and Tuesday's effort lowered his season numbers to a 2.43 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 27 punchouts over 40.2 innings. He tentatively lines up to face the Angels in his next start Monday.