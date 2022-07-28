Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Wacha (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a three-inning simulated game this weekend, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Rather than sending Wacha out on a minor-league rehab assignment, the Red Sox will have him throw a simulated game for the second time this week. Before activating Wacha from the injured list, Boston will likely want him to build up to around four or five innings through simulated games or rehab starts, so he may not be a candidate to rejoin the rotation until at least the second week of August.