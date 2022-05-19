The Red Sox confirmed that Wacha (side) has been cleared to start Friday's game against the Mariners, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Boston is expected to wait until after Thursday's series opener before formally reinstating Wacha from the 15-day injured list and dropping another player from the 26-man active roster. Wacha will end up missing the minimum amount of time due to left intercostal irritation, which first cropped up prior to his scheduled start May 8. Before picking up the injury, Wacha had cruised through his first five outings of the campaign, posting a 1.38 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over 26 innings.