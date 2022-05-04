Wacha (3-0) earned the win Tuesday after tossing 5.2 scoreless innings, surrendering three hits and walking two while registering two strikeouts against the Angels.

The 30-year-old came within one out of registering his second consecutive quality start Tuesday, limiting the Angels to just three singles and two walks. The effort was good enough to earn him a win for a third consecutive outing. Wacha has been electric on the mound so far in his first season with the Red Sox, giving up two or less runs in all five of his starts. His season numbers now stand at a 1.38 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 19 strikeouts over 26 innings.