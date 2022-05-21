Wacha allowed two runs on four hits and three walks over 4.2 innings in Friday's win over Seattle. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Wacha escaped a jam in the first inning and kept Seattle scoreless until the fifth when Abraham Toro took him deep for a two-run shot. The 30-year-old righty made his first start since May 3 after a stint on the injured list due to intercostal irritation. He's now sporting a 1.76 ERA with a 22:14 K:BB through 30.2 innings. Wacha is projected to face the White Sox on the road next week.