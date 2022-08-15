Wacha (7-1) earned the win Sunday, allowing zero runs on two hits and one walk over seven innings in a 3-0 win over the Yankees. He struck out nine.

Wacha was nothing short of electric Sunday night against the Yankees, holding New York to just three total baserunners over seven innings in his first start since being activated from the IL with a shoulder injury. Of note, he got the best of MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge, holding him hitless with two strikeouts over three at bats en route to nine total strikeouts on the night, his highest total of the season. The right hander has been great this season with a 2.44 ERA and 1.05 WHIP, which is backed up by his xERA of 2.69, but interestingly he holds a 4.30 xFIP. He likely lines up to take the Orioles in Baltimore next.