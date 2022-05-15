site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-michael-wacha-expected-back-next-weekend | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Expected back next weekend
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wacha (intercostal irritation) will throw a simulated game Monday and is expected to return late next week, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
This would line him up to return either Saturday or Sunday at home against the Mariners. Wacha logged a 1.38 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB in 26 innings through five outings earlier this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read